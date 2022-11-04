Here’s The Gaming PC We’d Build If We Won The Powerball Lottery Jackpot





Powerball is a lottery drawing that's done in nearly ever state in the US. Like most lotteries, it has hilariously low chances of winning, but big payouts if you do. Well, nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball last night. That means the value has now grown to some $1.5 billion US dollars, or about half that if you take the cash option. The list of things you could do with one-and-a-half billion dollars is virtually endless, but we know the first thing we'd do with that kind of money: build an absolutely excessive gaming PC.





Resist the allure of 64 cores, son. It'll do you no good!



Now, the uneducated might start looking at server hardware, building a system with a massive 64-core EPYC processor and some NVIDIA A100 GPUs. That's great, if you want to run Stable Diffusion to generate AI images, or perform tasks like computational fluid dynamics. For gaming, that kind of hardware isn't going to get you very far for your money.









In fact, server hardware generally runs well behind consumer hardware for gaming. That's why we we selected the Core i9-13900K as our CPU. Intel's new Raptor Lake chips are the fastest around for gaming, and this processor's 24 CPU cores make it pretty darn good at productivity tasks, too.





Lian-Li GA-360B Galahad AIO Liquid Cooler: $169 at Amazon







G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB 64GB DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory: $530 at Amazon







ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO Motherboard: $799 at Amazon







Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $170 at Amazon







Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $1500 at Amazon







MSI GeForce RTX 4090 SUPRIM Liquid-Cooled Graphics Card: $2680 at Amazon







Seasonic PRIME-PX-1600 Power Supply: $507 at Amazon







Lian-Li PC-O11DX Dynamic Full Tower PC Case: $177 at Amazon







Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 240-Hz 4K Gaming Monitor: $1300 at Amazon



By our reckoning, the price for this machine comes out just under $11,500, which is an absurd price for a gaming PC, but hey, if you just won $1.5 BILLION dollars, live a little, eh? Besides, you're gonna have to buy a lot of games to fill up those 8TB SSDs.





In Case You Don't Win The Powerball...