Here’s The Alleged Final OnePlus 10 Flagship Of 2022, A Snapdragon Powerhouse
It appears OnePlus could launch its third flagship phone of 2022, the OnePlus 10/10T. The third addition is rumored to fall somewhere in between the already released OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R.
The OnePlus 10 Pro launched earlier this year as a solid Android flagship with excellent performance and killer camera chops. As reported by HotHardware just a few days ago, the company will be launching an upgraded model of the OnePlus Pro on June 15, 2022 in North America, that will boast 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage, which is double the built-in storage of the current model. Now, OnePlus is said to be releasing yet another variant of its latest flagship phone, thought to be aptly named OnePlus 10 (or 10T).
Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) collaborated with OnSiteGo to share specs and photos of the alleged upcoming smartphone. Sources of OnSiteGo suggest that the OnePlus 10 could be switching from the Dimensity 9000 processor to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and will run Android 12 out of the box with OxygenOS 12.
Other leaked specs include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It should also have an in-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers. One feature the phone seems to be lacking, however, is the OnePlus Alert Slider.
The front-facing camera is purported to be 32MP, and record video up to 1080p 30fps. On the rear of the phone there will be a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The rear-facing camera should allow for recording video up to 4K 60fps.
When it comes to the battery, the smartphone is alleged to be enabled with 150W fast charging, which is higher than the OnePlus 10 Pro which only has the capability to charge at 80W. It will be powered by a 4,800mAh battery, but is thought to not support wireless charging unfortunately.
It will supposedly be offered with two options, a 128GB version with 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB option with 12GB of RAM. This could be why OnePlus has chosen to launch another version of its OnePlus 10 Pro with 256GB built-in storage and 12GB of RAM.
The OnePlus 10/10T should fit snuggly in between the higher-end OnePlus Pro and the less spectacular OnePlus 10R, in both specs and pricing. Though if the leaks are accurate, it will have a more powerful mobile SoC under its hood versus the 10 Pro. As with any leak, all of the alleged specs could change before it actually launches, for better or worse. So, be sure to keep up with any new information about the smartphone here on HotHardware.
Top Image Credit: OnSiteGo/Yogesh Brar