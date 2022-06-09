OnePlus 10 Pro Is Getting A Big RAM And Storage Upgrade In North America





We didn’t raise a whole lot of complaints in our OnePlus 10 Pro review , a phone we consider to be a solid Android flagship with innovative cameras and blazing fast performance. However, OnePlus apparently fielded feedback from its community asking for a SKU with more RAM and storage, and the company is answering that call with a bolstered configuration that is launching in North America this summer.





As it stands, the OnePlus 10 Pro pairs a mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of USF 3.1 storage. That kind of spec sheet is nothing to scoff at, though devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra can be had with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 and up to 1TB of storage.





Well, OnePlus is getting ready to release an upgraded OnePlus 10 Pro model in the US and Canada with 12GB of RAM, matching the Galaxy S22 Ultra in that regard, and 256GB of built-in storage.





That’s not quite 1TB or even 512GB, but is double the amount of storage that is available now on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The upgraded SKU will be offered in Volcanic Black and priced at $969 USD / $1,249 CAD. It will launch on June 15, 2022.





As an added bonus, OnePlus says anyone who buys the beefed-up OnePlus 10 Pro between June 15 and June 20 will also receive a free set of OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds. That’s a sweet add-on. You can check our full thoughts in our OnePlus Buds Pro review , but the truncated version is that these earbuds offer terrific sound if you take some time to tune them.





When it launches, you'll be able to find the upgraded OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon, Best Buy, and at the company's own web store.

