That Ridiculous Necklace Claiming To Offer 5G Protection Might Be Radioactive
These products include an “Energy Armor” sleeping mask, a bracelet, and a necklace. There’s even a children’s bracelet, called Magnetix Wellness, included in the warning.
The warning, issued by the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS), tells owners, “Don’t wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions”.
Another name for the accessories is “Quantum Pendant”. ANVS says the amount of measured radiation from the products is small, and the risk of health damage is minimal. However, long-term health risks cannot be ruled out if the products are worn continuously.
The full list of items deemed unsafe includes:
- Energy Armor sleeping mask
- Energy Armor black and white necklace
- Energy Armor black super bracelet
- Magnetix Fit & Slim silicone bracelet XL
- Magnetix Magnetic necklace with negative ions made of skin-friendly silicone.
- Magnetix Smiley Kids bracelet with negative ions
- Magnetix Sportboost bracelet with negative ions
- Quantum Pendant
- Basic Nero bracelet
Dutch law has since banned the sale of these accessories, but obviously they might be available elsewhere. In fact, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency warned about risks related to so-called “Quantum Pendants” in 2018. That product was found to contain thorium and uranium. Images of the Quantum Pendant provided by IEMA look remarkably similar to the one listed in the Dutch warning.
Since science has already proven there’s no discernible health risk associated with 5G transmitters, there really isn’t a solid reason to wear one of these things, unless of course you're down with the sickness that radioactive materials have been proven to inflict on humans.