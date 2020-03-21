Tesla Model 3 Pwned As Hack Disables Autopilot Notifications, Speedometer, Climate Controls And More





There’s no question that the Tesla Model 3 is one of the most advanced cars on the planet, thanks in part to its advanced EV powertrain, its heavy use of powerful computers for its Autopilot self-driving system , and its heavy software integration with numerous vehicle functions. Tesla is also a leader in the industry when it comes to over-the-air updates that bring new features or fixes for existing features (and in some cases, removing features altogether ).

That complex integration of software and hardware is coming to light in findings posted by “Jacob A” of SafeKeep Cybersecurity. Jacob describes himself as a veteran security engineer that has disclosed previous Model 3 vulnerabilities. This time around, he has uncovered a denial of service (DoS) exploit within the web interface that runs on the Model 3’s central display. This display is the only way to gain access to many major vehicle functions and see things like current speed, range, charge status, autopilot status, etc.

Due to a JIT bug found in the web browser, Jacob was able to craft a malicious web page that can be accessed from the central display while driving (yes, you can interact with the internet while driving a Model 3). Once you visit this web page, it completely freezes the display screen, including all information that is currently being shown.