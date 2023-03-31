Tesla Brews GigaBier, A $30 Beer In A Collectible Bottle Inspired By The Cybertruck





There's something oddly ironic about an automaker selling booze but if there's one thing we've learned about Elon Musk over the years, it's that he's willing to don his honey badger hat and buck convention. Hence you can head over to his Tesla storefront and order yourself a mini case of beer, each of which comes in a "Cybertruck-inspired bottle."





Yes, we're aware of the date—we're on the cusp of April 1, otherwise known as April Fools' Day. And since it falls on a Saturday this year, companies are getting a jump start on sending out preposterous news (we're looking at you, Adata XPG ). In our line of work at HotHardware, this is one of the most difficult times of the year—separating fact from fiction and trying not to get embarrassingly duped.





Here's the thing, though. Actually, make that two things. One, several users have posted order receipts on Twitter after supposedly buying the three-pack, which is the only quantity available. Number two, this is not Tesla's first foray into selling alcohol. Several years ago, Musk teased a Teslaquila product as an April Fools' Day bankruptcy prank.









It became a real product initially selling for $250 a bottle, then in April of last year Tesla offered up its last batch of tequila in a collectible bottle for $420 a pop. It sold out immediately.





Now we have GigaBier. It costs €89 (around $97 in US currency), which in US dollars breaks down to around $32 per bottle. You can't actually order it in the US, though. Bummer.













The beer is brewed by Cyberhops in Germany and distributed by BrouwUnie. According to the description, this limited-edition pilsner has "notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit."





I don't fancy myself a connoisseur of imported beer (give me a Bud Light and I'm happy), though I did complete the Tommy Tetuski Memorial Beer Drinking Club challenge at Big T , a delightful bar and restaurant in Lawton, Michigan, and am on the Wall of Foam as a "Grand Master of Beer Steinery." One thing I learned from that experience is that beer descriptions are about as accurate as weather forecasts. Another thing I learned is that Floris Apple from Belgium should be the official nectar of the gods. If you ever get a chance to try it, don't hesitate, even if you're into apple-flavored beers. Mmmm.



