by Paul LillyThursday, December 02, 2021, 01:01 PM EDT

Tesla's Electric Cyberquad ATV Will Make Your Kid The Envy Of The Neighborhood

Tesla Cyberquad ATV
Tesla has become synonymous with electric vehicles, but its latest product is one that probably caught everyone off guard—an electric "Cyberquad for Kids" priced at $1,900. It's basically a smaller version of the adult-sized Cyberquad ATV (all-terrain vehicle) it rolled onto stage two years ago during its Cybertruck event, and which has yet to ship.

This time around, there was no grand unveiling in front of a live audience. However, Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen posted a video of the kid-sized Cyberquad ATV on Twitter. In it, he and two kids each tear through dirt terrain on Cyberquads, giving us a glimpse of the ATV in action. There's nothing too wild, though. Have a watch...
According to the product page, the electric Cyberquad is intended for kids 8-years-old and up. It was designed to mimic the overall aesthetic of the Cybertruck design and features a full-steel frame, an adjustable suspension, rear disk braking, a cushioned seat, and LED light bars. It's powered by a lithium-ion battery that Tesla claims is good for 15 miles (or more) of run time.

There are two forward speed settings: 5 miles per hour and 10 miles per hour. It can also go in reverse, at 5 miles per hour. Like the battery life, a rider's top speed will depend on their weight (and the terrain). Tesla rates the maximum weight capacity at 150 pounds. The Cyberquad ATV itself weighs 122 pounds.

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids

"Cyberquad for Kids can only be purchased through the US Tesla Shop. Cyberquad for Kids can only be shipped to the 48 states of continental United States. It cannot be shipped to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico," Tesla says.

For anyone interested, the Cyberquad for Kids is available now, and backed by a one-year warranty. Shipping takes 2-4 weeks, though note Tesla is not guaranteeing shipment in time for Christmas.
