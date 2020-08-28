How A Russian Cyber Attack Plot Against Tesla Was Foiled By A Vigilant Employee And The FBI





When one thinks of hacking and digital espionage, Wargames, Snowden, or even the Matrix may come up. Sometimes, the absurd plots from those sorts of movies may come to life. In this case, a Tesla employee turned down a Russian man who offered him $1 million in a scheme to upload malware to Tesla’s network. The employee then went to the FBI to foil the scheme and bring the Russian perpetrator to justice.





1. The coconspirators would provide the employee with malware to surreptitiously transmit into Victim Company A’s computer system.

2. The coconspirators would engage in a Distributed Denial of Service Attack to divert attention from the malware.

3. The malware would allow the conspirators to extract data from Victim Company A’s network.

4. Once the data was extracted, the conspirators would extort Victim Company A for a substantial payment.

5. Both KRIUCHKOV and the employee would be compensated.



Kriuchkov then provided a burner phone to the Tesla employee who was instructed to leave it in “airplane mode” until a signal was received over WhatsApp. With this, the employee was also instructed on using the Tor Browser, creating a Bitcoin wallet, creating code names, and destroying messages after using the variety of communication apps. Before the plan unraveled, Kriuchkov stated that he would limit contact, and if there were further questions, the employee should ask his unknown associates.







Even though Kriuchkov and the employee continued to communicate, it turns out that the employee reported the earlier approach to the security department of Tesla. This information was then used to recruit the employee as a confidential human source for the FBI. This new resource allowed the FBI to spy on Kriuchkov in meetings. With the data collected, FBI Agent Michael J. Hughes was able to ascertain the project plan and subsequently arrest Kriuchkov with a “violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 – Conspiracy to Intentionally Cause Damage to a Protected Computer (conspiracy to violate 18 U.S.C. §§ 1030(a)(5)(A); 1030(c)(4)(B)(i) and (c)(4)(A)(i)(I))”



Much appreciated. This was a serious attack. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2020

No matter what, this story of recruitment, secret messaging, hacking, and unknown bosses is a wild ride from start to finish. It is fascinating to see the sort of things that can happen inside the United States borders when large amounts of money and malicious software is involved. If you want to read the full FBI write up, you can do so here



(GigaFactory images courtesy of Duncan Sinfield on YouTube)