Tesla Job Cuts: Electric Carmaker Lays Off Thousands Amid Rapid Growth







Yesterday, Tesla formally informed staff that "more than 10%" of its global workforce is getting the axe. In the email, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the culling stems from superfluous job roles arising from the EV maker's rapid growth.





"Over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas," Musk said. "As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle."