Terraria Team Releases Hotfix For The 'Labor Of Love' Update's Pile Of New Features



The mega-popular exploration, platforming, gathering, combat, mining, base building, all that and the kitchen sink-containing, 2D side-scroller Terraria turned 11 this year. The Labor of Love update arrived last month to celebrate the communities that have developed around it. It represented one of the largest updates the game has seen with the goal to "round out and polish the Terraria experience." The update did see its fair share of flaws, though, much of which has now been patched.



The Duke The Duke





UI updates and other additions make player quality of life better. These updates include equipment loadouts, allowing the F1-F3 keys to now swap between these loadouts. Almost all stacks of items can now reach the top threshold of 9,999, which is great—it got so tiring have multiple stacks of things you wanted to keep but then you couldn't pick up another thing you wanted or needed. You can also stack voodoo dolls, if you dare. Remember that you can throw stacks, so be careful. The void bag can be now opened and closed with a simple right click for a simple quality of life update too. These are just a few of the quality of life changes we thought were fun, useful, or funny, but there are definitely more.



To round off the changes, some simple pieces are as follows. There are new words for random world name generation, new sounds, a new death message, and new achievements. The rope and minecart tracks now interact, which helps in preventing one or the other from breaking. Players will no longer collide with platforms when on a rope pully, allowing ropes to drop past platforms and players to use them in such a manner. Previously, smashing alters would generate random blocks of infection in the world, but not anymore. Traveling merchants always had a guaranteed item slot, and now there's another. Critter Cages can be now stacked, and even stood on, so you can create a ladder of dangerous fauna if you so desire!







Terraria World on Fire



Terraria World on Fire