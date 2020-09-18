U.S. Government Targets Epic And Riot Games Over Ties To Chinese Behemoth Tencent





With the announcement of a ban for TikTok and WeChat , companies with foreign interests or investors have been under quite a lot of scrutiny. Now, the U.S. government is requesting domestic games companies with investments from Tencent disclose information about data security.





Tencent, the main Chinese investment firm, has their hands in numerous platforms. As far as game companies go, they are attached to Riot Games, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, and other companies not based in the U.S., but ones with U.S. influence. On mobile platforms, they have provided games such as PUBG Mobile. Tencent also seems to have investments in U.S companies beside gaming, such as Snap Inc. and reddit.