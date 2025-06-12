Ten Amazon Father’s Day Tech Gift Ideas Dads Will Love You For





It's almost Father's Day and if you find yourself scrambling for gift ideas, we have you covered. We've rounded up a bunch of deals on items that are likely to bring a far bigger grin to your dad's mug than an actual mug, or a tie or whatever else you might have as backup gift idea. And for this roundup, we ventured a little off the beaten path of our usual focus on tech, at least for some of the items.





Worx 20V Power Share Cordless Pole/Chainsaw (WG323) that's on sale for $129.98 at Amazon (24% off). It's not an all-time low price, but it is $40 below MSRP and is listed as a 'limited time deal'. And for what it is worth, it's also highly rated with a 4.5-star (out of 5 stars) rating from nearly 4,000 user reviews, with lots of praise in the user reviews section. Case in point is thisthat's on sale for. It's not an all-time low price, but it is $40 below MSRP and is listed as a 'limited time deal'. And for what it is worth, it's also highly rated with a 4.5-star (out of 5 stars) rating from nearly 4,000 user reviews, with lots of praise in the user reviews section.





The cordless WG323 comes with a battery and charger too, so you don't need to worry about an added cost. And for pesky branches that are out of reach, Worx says it takes just a few minutes and no tools to extend the reach to 12 feet.





Other features include an automatic and tool-free chain tension system, automatic chain lubrication, an ergonomic grip with a vibration absorbing handle, and a lightweight design that checks in at under 10 pounds.





LWQ Electric Pressure Washer with four quick connect nozzles to the mix for $99.98 at Amazon (17% off). You don't have to buy both, of course, but it's a sweet bundle that will make your dad's home projects a lot easier to tackle. If you really want to splurge, you can add an anwith four quick connect nozzles to the mix for. You don't have to buy both, of course, but it's a sweet bundle that will make your dad's home projects a lot easier to tackle.













SK1 Magnetic Levitation Bluetooth Speaker that's on sale for $59.99 at Amazon (33% off). Once again, it's not an all-time low price, but it is a nice $30 savings over MSRP. Looking for something a little more affordable and ultra-geeky? Then have a look at thethat's on sale for. Once again, it's not an all-time low price, but it is a nice $30 savings over MSRP.





It's also a cool gift idea that brings a twist to the usual Bluetooth speaker scene. The speaker orb, which somewhat resembles the Death Star, floats and spins using the magic of magnets. As cool as it looks, though, this is still a functioning Bluetooth speaker with a 2.25-inch speaker inside.





You're not necessarily sacrificing portability here, either. A built-in 1,500mAh lithium-ion battery supports over 10 hours of playback, according to the manufacturer, so you can take the orb wherever you want to go. It's also equipped with a USB-C port for easy charging. The base, meanwhile, sports a 12V DC-in port.





Here are some more groovy Father's Day gift ideas...







