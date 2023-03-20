CATEGORIES
King Brings The Hurt To Tekken 8 In An Official Totally Fun Game Play Trailer

by Lane BabuderMonday, March 20, 2023, 04:16 PM EDT
tekken8 king finger
Ryu, Terry Bogard, Sub Zero, and Ivy Valentine all have something in common: each is practically synonymous with the respective franchise they are in. Those are far from the only heavy-hitting fighting games, of course. Yes, Tekken fans, there's a new trailer for the franchise's upcoming title, Tekken 8, and it features its own iconic Jaguar mask-sporting professional wrestler from Mexico, King.

The character has been in the Tekken titles since the very beginning, and his new trailer shows some intense grapples, counters, and special move sets. Many of the moves showcased are classic wrestling moves. Viewers are treated to choke holds, body slams, and just about anything else you might see in a pro wrestling ring. It looks like King's special move is a variation on a combination of moves that culminate in a version of the atomic drop or backbreaker, where one of the wrestlers drops the other onto a knee.

King Trailer for Tekken 8

While grapples and throws are a wrestler's bread and butter, that doesn't mean King can't throw punches and kicks. There are plenty of those featured between clips of King's signature moves. The character is a beast and knows it, sprinkling in flexes and poses to amp the crowd, as well.

The team's experience growing with the Unreal Engine since its first use in Tekken 7 is very impressive. There is amazing detail on King's mask, including a visual representation of teeth, fur, and even whiskers. The art direction for the game as a whole is beautiful. The use of Unreal Engine 5 might make this one of the prettiest fighting games to date.

Paul Phoenix trailer for Tekken 8

Most of the trailer shows King putting the beat down on Paul Phoenix, who has also been in Tekken since the beginning. Paul also recently had a trailer released, though it does seem for Tekken 8 that the character has decided to let his hair down, literally. 

Each character looks great, and we can't wait to play. Tekken 8 is slated for release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, though not until 2024.
