Teenage Engineering’s mini-ITX PC Case Brings Translucent Plastic And It’s Free

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 18, 2025, 01:55 PM EDT
The mad lads at Teenage Engineering are known for their award-winning audio gear designs, but the company occasionally makes some snazzy PC cases too. The Stockholm based design firm’s first foray into computer cases was the computer-1, a bold and bright case meant for the DIY crowd. Now, the company has unveiled the computer-2, which it says is “the computer case you can’t buy.”

As the name implies, the computer-2 builds upon the ideas implemented in the first iteration. Instead of an all-aluminum design, it’s made from a single sheet of semi-transparent plastic that comes together with living hinges and snap hooks. This simplicity extends to the inside of the case as well, where a builder only needs to push click the motherboard into position, which eliminates the need for any screws.

Just as its predecessor, it’s a small form factor computer case that can fit a mini-ITX motherboard, an SFX power supply, and a dual slot graphics card up to 180mm in length. It even manages to incorporate the handle at the top of the case from the prior version, which any mobile LAN players will certainly appreciate.

The one big difference is that this version of the case has an opening on the side to accommodate a fan, which will help bring cool air in to the components inside. It a complete departure from how clean the computer-1 looks, but it’s better than having no air flow.

The uniqueness of the computer-2 extends beyond its design. Living up to its tagline, you literally can’t buy this case. That’s because Teenage Engineering is making this case available for free. Of course, as of time of writing, all the units have been quickly snapped up. However, the product page does allow interested “buyers” to sign up for re-stock notifications. 
