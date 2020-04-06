TCL’s First Branded Phone Family Includes $400 Snapdragon 765-Packin' TCL 10 5G
The first of these is the 10 Series, which includes the TCL 10L, 10 Pro and 10 5G. The entry-level model is the TCL 10L, which features a 6.53-inch LCD, budget Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage (128GB is optional). There are also quad cameras on the back, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a microSD slot for expanded storage and a 4,000 mAh battery. That’s quite a bit of kit for a device that rings in at just $250
Stepping up to the TCL 10 Pro ($450) gets you a 6.47-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage as standard equipment (there’s also a microSD slot). You even get a larger 4,500 mAh battery and a switch to an in-display fingerprint reader. Like the 10L, there are four cameras sensors on the rear (including a low light video camera).
Then there’s the TCL 10 5G, which like the 10L features a 6.53-inch LCD display and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. But while it gives up AMOLED vibrance, it does gain the more potent and 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 SoC. Likewise, there’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with a 4,500 mAh battery.
But what’s even more weird about the TCL 10 5G is that it’s actually priced lower than the TCL 10 Pro, despite its state-of-the-art 5G SoC. The smartphone comes in a just $400, which is a downright bargain for standard 5G connectivity.
All three smartphones will be landing stateside shortly, which is good news for people that are familiar with the TCL brand and want a decently-spec’d smartphone that won’t break the bank.