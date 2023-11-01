Acemagic's Funky Tank 03 Mini PC Rocks A Core i9-12900H And Mobile GeForce RTX 3080





Mini-PC manufacturer AceMagic has unveiled a new cube-shaped gaming PC with military-inspired aesthetics, dubbed the Tank 03. The system features high-end mobile-class hardware, including an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and sports a unique rugged-looking, cubed chassis with a multifunction RGB-illuminated knob on the front. The system is priced at $1,799.99 and will be on sale tomorrow, November 2nd.

As its name suggests, the system featres military-themed color scheme with matte grey finish, accompanied by “Tank 03” branding on the right and left side panels. Completing the system’s aesthetic is a big RGB-illuminated dial on the front that controls fan speed and system performance (possibly). The Tank 03 is quite small, measuring 6.6″ x 6.6″ x 6.3″ inches.









The Tank 03 also features a rich selection of ports, akin to Mini-ITX desktop machines. The system has four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the rear, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 connector, two LAN ports, and an audio jack towards the back part of the system. In the front, there are two additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, accompanied by a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD card reader, and another audio jack. Wireless connectivity comes by way of an M.2 card, featuring both WiFi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2.







