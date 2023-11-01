Acemagic's Funky Tank 03 Mini PC Rocks A Core i9-12900H And Mobile GeForce RTX 3080
Mini-PC manufacturer AceMagic has unveiled a new cube-shaped gaming PC with military-inspired aesthetics, dubbed the Tank 03. The system features high-end mobile-class hardware, including an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and sports a unique rugged-looking, cubed chassis with a multifunction RGB-illuminated knob on the front. The system is priced at $1,799.99 and will be on sale tomorrow, November 2nd.
As its name suggests, the system featres military-themed color scheme with matte grey finish, accompanied by “Tank 03” branding on the right and left side panels. Completing the system’s aesthetic is a big RGB-illuminated dial on the front that controls fan speed and system performance (possibly). The Tank 03 is quite small, measuring 6.6″ x 6.6″ x 6.3″ inches.
Despite its small size, the Tank 03 is packed with some beefy internals and a powerful cooling system to keep thermals under control. The CPU is cooled with heatsinks, linked by two D8 heat pipes, while the GPU is treated to five D5 heat pipes. The top, sides, and bottom are all ventilated, with the top, bottom, and sides vents configured as intakes, and the rear as exhaust.
The Tank 03 also features a rich selection of ports, akin to Mini-ITX desktop machines. The system has four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the rear, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single HDMI 1.4 connector, two LAN ports, and an audio jack towards the back part of the system. In the front, there are two additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, accompanied by a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD card reader, and another audio jack. Wireless connectivity comes by way of an M.2 card, featuring both WiFi 6 support and Bluetooth 5.2.
AceMagic plans to offer four different configurations of the Tank 03, including the Core i9 variant that goes on sale tomorrow. That config is specced out with an Core i9-12900H 14-core Alder Lake CPU, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5-4800MT/s RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The other three configs will feature Intel’s Core i7-12700H CPU, but with different memory and graphics configurations. The most powerful Core i7-12700H config will include a GeForce RTX 3070 and 32GB of RAM, the mid-range config will offer an RTX 3060 and 32GB of RAM, and the lowest-end config will come with an RTX 3060 and 16GB of RAM.
The Tank 03’s small size, feature-rich I/O, and relatively powerful internal hardware should be great for users who want a high-speed portable machine, but don’t need the extra flexibility of a laptop. It could also serve as a good desktop replacement for users that want a small form factor system with a unique aesthetic.
As previously mentioned, the flagship model will be launching tomorrow for $1,799.99, while the other three configurations will be released sometime in the future.