Take-Two Goes Nuclear On GTA Mod Community By Issuing Multiple DMCA Takedown Requests
There are some games like Skyrim that have lived on thanks largely to a robust modding community. However, there is always a risk that one’s video game mods will be targeted by the original developers. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series particularly run this risk. Several GTA mods were recently hit with a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) strike from Take-Two Interactive.
All of the mods were available on LibertyCity, a well-known mod depository that specializes in GTA mods. They are as follows:
Take-Two Interactive is not known for their friendliness toward modders. However, some believe that the recent takedowns are motivated by more than a desire to reign in the modding community. LibertyCity stated, “Some media [think] that [the] publisher is preparing for [a] release of potential remastered versions of older GTA games.” Rockstar Games and Two-Two Interactive have not confirmed this statement. Nevertheless, it is entirely possible they plan to release games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for newer consoles in the near future.
This kind of update would certainly be in line with their past actions. GTA V was originally released for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 and was later available on the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PCs. This has allowed Take-Two Interactive to sell over 150 million units across the aforementioned platforms. Games in the series continue to be some of the best-selling games, even in 2021.
- Vice Cry: Remastered 1.0
- OpenManhunt 1.0.0
- Liberty revind
- Bullworth - OpenBull 1.0.0
- ViIV (Alhpa version и Version 3)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Bullworth 0.1 [ALPHA]
- SA2LC
- Liberty City & Vice City v4.0
