CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, May 19, 2021, 02:45 PM EDT

Take A Peek At The Apple Watch's Biggest Redesign Yet With These Series 7 Renders

apple watch series 7 2
It's kind of hard to believe, but the Apple Watch has been around for over six years. The first-generation model launched in April 2015, and the overall look of the device has remained pretty much the same ever since then. Sure, the display bezels shrunk with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4, but the overall design aesthetic remains the same with the current Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.

However, that is all about to change, according to information obtained by Jon Prosser. The gadget leaker claims to have gotten his hands on images of prototype Apple Watch Series 7 devices out in the wild and confidential CAD files. Using that information, he commissioned Ian Zelbo to produce renders of how the Series 7 could look.

apple watch series 7

If you're familiar with Apple's current design language, these renders shouldn't be too surprising. The current smartwatches have organic, rounded edges that harken back to the curve-happy iPhone 6 through iPhone 11 generations. The Series 7, on the other hand, has flat edges that bring it more in line with the styling that we see with the current iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iMac families. It's a slight design update, allowing Apple to retain the rectangular display shape that has been a permanent fixture on the Apple Watch family.

From what we can tell, it looks as though existing watch bands would still be compatible with the new Series 7 design, which is a boon for those that have accumulated a vast assortment over the years. Unfortunately, there is no information on specifications for the new smartwatch family. However, we can assume that Apple will deploy a new S7 SoC that is faster and more efficient than the S6 found in the Series 6 watches. We also wouldn't mind seeing a bump in battery life, which is currently suitable for about a day and a half before needing a recharge.

apple watch series 7 4

Rumors suggest that the Series 7 could receive a blood glucose sensor in addition to the arsenal of health sensors already embedded launched. Other possibilities include sensors to monitor blood alcohol and blood pressure, but these are all just speculation at this point.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro family of smartphones.

Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), Apple Watch, apple watch series 7

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment