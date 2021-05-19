Take A Peek At The Apple Watch's Biggest Redesign Yet With These Series 7 Renders





It's kind of hard to believe, but the Apple Watch has been around for over six years. The first-generation model launched in April 2015, and the overall look of the device has remained pretty much the same ever since then. Sure, the display bezels shrunk with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4, but the overall design aesthetic remains the same with the current Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

However, that is all about to change, according to information obtained by Jon Prosser. The gadget leaker claims to have gotten his hands on images of prototype Apple Watch Series 7 devices out in the wild and confidential CAD files. Using that information, he commissioned Ian Zelbo to produce renders of how the Series 7 could look.





If you're familiar with Apple's current design language, these renders shouldn't be too surprising. The current smartwatches have organic, rounded edges that harken back to the curve-happy iPhone 6 through iPhone 11 generations. The Series 7, on the other hand, has flat edges that bring it more in line with the styling that we see with the current iPhone 12, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iMac families. It's a slight design update, allowing Apple to retain the rectangular display shape that has been a permanent fixture on the Apple Watch family.

From what we can tell, it looks as though existing watch bands would still be compatible with the new Series 7 design, which is a boon for those that have accumulated a vast assortment over the years. Unfortunately, there is no information on specifications for the new smartwatch family. However, we can assume that Apple will deploy a new S7 SoC that is faster and more efficient than the S6 found in the Series 6 watches. We also wouldn't mind seeing a bump in battery life, which is currently suitable for about a day and a half before needing a recharge.





Rumors suggest that the Series 7 could receive a blood glucose sensor in addition to the arsenal of health sensors already embedded launched. Other possibilities include sensors to monitor blood alcohol and blood pressure, but these are all just speculation at this point.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro family of smartphones.