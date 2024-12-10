Taiko Audio Launches A Fanless PC For Audiophiles And It's Only $30K
Hobbies can be expensive, but not many of them are as excessive (as well as excessively subjective) as audio. Case in point, Taiko Audio's $30k digital music streaming server that takes the category to new heights. Other audiophile-grade servers up to this point like Roon's Nucleus Titan start out at a 'paltry' $3,700. To counter any doubts about the price, Taiko has decked the Extreme Server with everything the company believes audiophiles would want, but didn't know they needed.
Despite the robust innards—the twin-Xeon CPUs, up to 48GB RAM, 280GB PCIe Intel Optane storage for the OS (plus up to 24TB of music storage), 400W linear PSU, Lundahl chokes, and 700.000 uF of Mundorf and Duelund capacitors—the server is a completely fanless design. The aerospace aluminum housing features 6,000 holes that serve as passive cooling (and supposedly reduce emissions by 81dB), whereas the bespoke 240W passive cooling setup utilizes solid copper heatsinks mated to 5 micron CPU interfaces.
In terms of connectivity, the base Extreme Server has five USB ports, two RJ45 Ethernet ports, one fiber SFP open-slot Ethernet port, one VGA port, a S/PDIF, and an AES/EBU (PCM/Dolby Digital 5.1) port.