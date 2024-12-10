Taiko Audio Launches A Fanless PC For Audiophiles And It's Only $30K

Powering the entire system are two Intel Xeon Scalable 10-core CPUs : one dedicated for the Window 10 Enterprise OS , while the second is specific to the Roon music management app. The company said that "the choice to design a dual CPU system was largely fueled by finding a way around the impact Roon’s luxury interface has on sound quality. It does enable Roon processing to become virtually inaudible, a world’s first in our experience."





The Roon dilemma is something audio enthusiasts still don't agree on—some believe that the Roon app without DSP seems to sound different from other bit-perfect platforms, but without any objective, measurable data, Taiko's approach seems moot.