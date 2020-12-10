T-Mobile Launches 5G Mobile Hotspot Offering 100GB Of Data For $50 Per Month





T-Mobile is pretty confident about its nationwide 5G network , as it has been beating its chest for months about performance and coverage area compared to its rivals AT&T and Verizon. The company has further amped up its efforts with the announcement today that it will offer a new hotspot that will deliver 5G performance at an affordable price for its customers.

The company is offering up the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000, which is a mobile hotspot that uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem and can broadcast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to your mobile devices (laptop, tablet, etc.) -- up to 30 connected devices are supported. The 5G hotspot supports low- and mid-band (2.5GHz) spectrum and the carrier's mmWave spectrum. The low-band is what T-Mobile markets as "Extended Range", while mid-band and mmWave is being lumped into to the "Ultra Capacity" terminology. The M2000 features a large 5,050 mAh battery and support Qualcomm Quick Charge via a USB-C port. T-Mobile says that the hotspot can last up to 24 hours per charge, which is quite a hefty figure for endurance.

The M2000 features an MSRP of $336, but customers can get the hotspot for 50 percent off with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line to your account with an equipment installment plan (EIP). T-Mobile will provide customers with a variety of 5G plan options starting at 5GB for $20 per month. That's doesn't give you much of a cushion during a month-long billing cycle, so you'll also be able to get 10GB for $30/month or 30GB for $40/month.





However, the best plan value has to be the 100GB tier, which costs just $50 per month through T-Mobile. You'll have to keep in mind though, that after you exhaust your 5G data allotment, you will be throttled back to "unlimited" 2G speeds... ouch. So, choose your plan wisely, as surfing the internet these days with a 2G connection is unbearable for most.

“Today’s news is another example of what you can do when you’re working to build the most powerful, highest capacity 5G network in the nation … you can take all that speed with you on your devices at unheard of prices,” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO at T-Mobile. “We already cover more of the country with 5G than AT&T and Verizon combined — now we’re adding super-fast 5G on top at an absolutely blistering pace."

You can grab the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 from T-Mobile by purchasing it online, or going to one of the wireless carrier's brick and mortar retail stores.