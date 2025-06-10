Activision Issues Switch 2 Status Update For Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7
The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise notably didn’t list the new console during its reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase. It’s a surprising omission considering the Switch 2 has already hit store shelves and is in gamers’ hands. So, there’s no reason for the company to be coy about whether or not the game is coming to the hybrid handheld.
Many will wonder if this is because of a hardware limitation, but this is highly unlikely to be the case. The Switch 2 is a competent device, with Cyberpunk 2077 becoming available as a launch day game. Is it running like a 5090 powered gaming rig? No, but it still delivers a solid experience. Moreover, Black Ops 7 is still slated to hit older consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which are decidedly less capable than the Switch 2.
Hopefully there’s an official announcement sooner rather than later confirming that Black Ops 7 is coming to Switch 2, so that players can have another game to look forward to later in the year.