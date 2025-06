Activision Issues Switch 2 Status Update For Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7

Switch 2 owners shouldn’t give up hope just yet though. In a statement to IGN, Activision says that it’s “committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready."





At the very least this shows that work is happening behind the scenes to ensure Black Ops 7 happens on Nintendo’s new hardware. It could be that both companies want the official news to come during a Nintendo Direct event, instead.

Despite some stumbles during the preorder phase, Nintendo’s Switch 2 console has been a big hit, with the gaming giant shifting a blistering number of units in the first 24 hours of availability. It’s a good sign for the gaming industry as it will be a new platform for developers to sell their wares. However, first person shooter fans who picked up the new handheld might have to exercise some patience.The latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise notably didn’t list the new console during its reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase. It’s a surprising omission considering the Switch 2 has already hit store shelves and is in gamers’ hands. So, there’s no reason for the company to be coy about whether or not the game is coming to the hybrid handheld.Many will wonder if this is because of a hardware limitation, but this is highly unlikely to be the case. The Switch 2 is a competent device, with Cyberpunk 2077 becoming available as a launch day game. Is it running like a 5090 powered gaming rig? No, but it still delivers a solid experience. Moreover, Black Ops 7 is still slated to hit older consoles like the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which are decidedly less capable than the Switch 2.Hopefully there’s an official announcement sooner rather than later confirming that Black Ops 7 is coming to Switch 2, so that players can have another game to look forward to later in the year.