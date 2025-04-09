CATEGORIES
Switch 2 Scores A Timed Exclusive To A Sequel For One Of The Top-Rated Games Of 2020

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 09, 2025, 02:42 PM EDT
Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct event last week held some surprises for fans, despite the never-ending stream of leaks in the prior months, such as better than expected hardware performance and a new paradigm for game pricing. Equally as surprising are the third-party exclusives the company was able to secure, which now includes the follow-up to one of the best games of 2020, Hades II.

It makes sense that the game’s developer, Supergiant, is making the decision to launch on Switch 2 before any other console. This same strategy worked wonderfully for the original Hades, and it will be much easier for the studio to provide an optimal experience for players thanks to the newer console’s more competent hardware. Studio director Amir Rao says that “we really, really, really want our games to perform at 60 frames per second, and with the extra power of the Nintendo Switch 2, we know we can push some of the graphical features with the extra power.”

Having Hades II in the game lineup sooner rather than later will be a big win for those who manage to snag a Switch 2. The game has already been in early access on PC for about a year, getting several gameplay and content updates since it initially became available. For players who have already taken it for a spin, it has been an experience good enough for many to wonder if it should’ve been included in the game of the year discussion for 2024.

For now, there’s no official date for when Hades II will become available on the Switch 2, although it will likely be sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners shouldn’t fret, as it will likely come to these platforms at a later date just as Hades did.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, hades, switch-2, hades ii
