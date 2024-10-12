Surveillance Camera Deals Up To 63% Off Bolster Your Home Security For Halloween
Kasa Smart Indoor Security CameraNot everyone wants, or needs, a security camera in every corner to feel safe. But there are those that may want to check in throughout the day on a favorite pet, or a baby during the night. For those there is the Kasa Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera. The Pan/Tilt feature allows users to see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360 degree horizontal and 113 degree vertical range pan/tilt field of view.
Not only will it allow users to see an entire room, it can also automatically track moving objects or people, and provide real-time alerts. Users can choose to receive instant notifications when motion or a person is detected, and can even be notified if a baby starts crying. Need to see what is going on during the night? No problem, as night vision will allow for seeing up to 30 feet away in near total darkness.
Videos are captured in 1080p HD, and it includes the ability to communicate through the camera unit via the built-in mic/speaker. The camera is also fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
The Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt is 34% off for just $22.98.
Eufy Security SoloCam S220For those that need an outdoor camera, the eufy SoloCam S220 may fill the bill. Keeping the outdoor unit charged is made simple with the built-in solar charger. It gives the camera a full charge after only 3 hours of sunlight daily, providing plenty of power to last throughout the night.
Installation is easy, according to the company, allowing owners to place it virtually anywhere thanks to its tiny size and wire-free design. After installation, there are no monthly fees after a one-time purchase. On-device storage also included, providing the security of knowing what is captured stays with the owner.
The camera can alert owners of anyone within range of the camera and the unit connects to a HomeBase 3, providing individual facial recognition as well. The camera has infrared LEDs and an f/1.6 aperture, allowing for more light to enter the camera than lesser cameras, when using night vision.
The eufy SoloCam S220 is 23% off for only $99.99.
Like the eufy brand, but need more than one security camera? Then be sure to check out the eufy S300 4-Cam Kit, it has an active $40 coupon dropping the price to only $649.99.
The Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security CameraSometimes security calls for more than one camera. For those moments there is the Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera 3-pack. With enhanced 2K HDR capability and a 12x Zoom feature, owners will be able to get a closer look when needed.
While many security cameras have night vision, the Arlo Pro 5S delivers night time viewing in Color Night Vision. Arlo touts this feature as “unparalleled surveillance camera technology,” with a built-in spotlight that can also be turned on to scare off unwelcome guests. The units can be connected together using both 2.4 and 5GHz networks and automatically connect to whichever network is stronger.
Not sure about paying for a monthly plan? The Arlo Secure Plan Trial allows owners to try out premium features for 30-days. It includes video cloud storage, as well as people, package, and vehicle detection. Also included in the plan is a 24/7 emergency response feature, which will alert the appropriate emergency personnel if needed.
The Arlo Pro 5S Spotlight Security Camera is currently 63% off for only $238.56.
Also from Arlo is the Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K is 44% off for just $149.99.
If none of those fill the bill, then check out these other great deals:
- The Reolink Duo 3 Security Camera is 5% off and a $36 coupon making it just $143.99.
- The Reolink PTZ Security Camera is 11% off + a $34 coupon, making it only $135.99.
- The Google Nest Cam is 28% off for only $129.