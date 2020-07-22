CATEGORIES
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, July 22, 2020, 03:20 PM EDT

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Up To $350 Off At Various Retailers With These Hot Deals

surface laptop 3 side

Notebook shoppers looking for a thin and lightweight machine with respectable performance should check out special deals going at the Microsoft Store, Amazon and Best Buy. At all of those retailers, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is the latest version, is on sale for $200 off. That discount brings the purchase price to under $800.

At Amazon, the Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, 8 GB of RAM, Core i5 processor, and 128 GB of SSD storage space is on sale. The machine is platinum color with Alcantara covering the keyboard. The regular retail price is $999, and the 20% discount knocks the price to $799 with free shipping. Those wanting more storage space can step up to the version featuring 256 GB of storage in Cobalt Blue for $949, which is a $350 discount.

surface laptop 3 kb

At Best Buy, the Surface Laptop 3 with the same 13.5-inch touchscreen, Core i5 processor, and 128 GB SSD configuration is also on sale for $799.99. Stepping up to the Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy with a Core i7, 16 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage pushes the price to $1299.99, which is a $300 discount off the regular $1599.99 price tag.

The Microsoft Store is offering similar discounts on the Surface Laptop 3.

There is no indication of how long the special pricing on the machines will last at the trio of retailers. It's worth noting that the $350 off the 256 GB version at Amazon is a bigger discount than what we saw on Black Friday.


blog comments powered by Disqus
