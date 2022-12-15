Super Nintendo World At Universal Studios Hollywood Opens In February, Take A Sneak Peak
Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World is slated to open in February of next year, just a few months before the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The highly-immersive and interactive theme park will include a Mario Kart ride, a Toad-inspired cafe, and other features inspired by Super Mario video games.
The iconic Super Mario franchise has given gamers many memorable moments throughout its lifetime. From traversing a world of pipes in Super Mario Bros (1985) to racing against friends and family in the beloved Mario Kart, gamers have enjoyed countless hours of fun playing as various characters in the Super Mario world. Now, fans of the franchise will be able to experience the world of Nintendo's Super Mario in a stunning and immersive way when Super Nintendo World opens in February of 2023.
The new theme park is located within a newly expanded section of Universal Studios Hollywood. It will offer guests a 360-degree experience based on the classic video game franchise's Mushroom Kingdom. The park was designed in a way that captures Nintendo's Mario franchise via its architecture and activities, with park visitors entering through an iconic green pipe.
Perhaps one of the most anticipated features will be Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge. This Mario Kart-inspired ride will feature augmented reality (AR), projection mapping technology, and set pieces that place riders along a moving track in the midst of a multi-sensory background. The ride will include stadium-style seating with four-seat vehicles that navigate through recognizable courses with head-mounted AR goggles.
Once visitors have triumphed in Mario Kart, they can continue enjoying the park by purchasing a Power-Up band for more interactive gameplay throughout the park. The wristbands sync with Universal Studios Hollywood's free downloadable app, which allows the wearer to interact through various activities. Power-Up Bands will also keep track of individual and team scores, while unlocking special interactions with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.
Once visitors have built-up a healthy appetite, they can visit the park's signature restaurant, Toadstool Cafe. Here, Chef Toad will prepare gourmet meals such as toadstool cheesy garlic knots, super mushroom soup, and a Mario bacon cheeseburger.
Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open on February 17, 2023. The opening comes two years after a similar attraction opened in Osaka, Japan, where they are currently working on a Donkey Kong-themed expansion to its Super Nintendo World.