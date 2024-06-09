CATEGORIES
home News

Our Sun Will Reach Solar Maximum Soon For An Impressive Aurora Light Show

by Tim SweezySunday, June 09, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
hero nasa solar flare
As the Sun reaches the peak of activity in its 11-year solar cycle, the possibility for impressive aurora in the night sky will increase. With the boost in solar activity, the chance of another spectacular aurora light show like the one last month that reached as far south as Florida is possible in the coming weeks and months.

An aurora occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with oxygen and nitrogen in Earth’s upper atmosphere. As the molecules rid themselves of the energy from such collisions, they emit a gorgeous show of varying colored lights dancing across the sky. While these light shows primarily occur around the north and south poles of Earth, more explosive solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) emitted from the sun can produce tantalizing lights further south, as it did during the first week of May this year.

The sunspot region responsible for last month’s light show is once again facing Earth, and has already emitted several X-class solar flares. However, in order to have another light show like the one last month, there will need to be another strong (G4) or extreme (G5) geomagnetic storm. Geomagnetic storms result from solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the surface of the sun.

sun spot
Closeup image of a sunspot from NASA.

These geomagnetic storms are the byproducts of sunspots, such as the one that produced last month’s aurora. The average sunspot number for May 2024 was 172, which was the highest value in the last 22 years, according to Tony Phillips of SpaceWeather.com.

Phillips remarked, “So far, June is even higher at 200. If this continues for the rest of the month, June could log the highest sunspot counts since December 2001, rivaling the peak of potent Solar Cycle 23.”

The Solar maximum is expected to occur sometime between now and the end of the year. Which means more auroras, and the possibility for more that will reach farther south into the lower 48 states of America, and other regions around the world.

Phillips added, “The May 10th superstorm may have been just the first of several magnificent displays we experience between now and 2026.”

Anyone wanting to stay abreast of when the next aurora light show may occur should bookmark the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) website, as it will give the most current space weather available. If anyone has photographed the aurora this year, feel free to share images in the comments below.
Tags:  space, Sun, Aurora, solar flare, coronal mass ejection
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment