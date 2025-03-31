Think Your Smartphone Is To Blame For Being Distracted? Study Says Think Again







A new UK study is claiming that your phone isn't the source of distraction, or at least it's not that black and white. The research found that when smartphones were taken out of reach in a simulated work environment, people continued to distract themselves on their laptops instead. Ultimately, this not only spotlights the importance of educating our young around digital literacy, it also proves something we've all kind of known along: humans/our attitudes/we have to change first, not the tools we use





In a study published in Frontiers in Computer Science, Dr. Maxi Heitmeyer, social psychologist at the London School of Economics and study author, found that putting your phone away while you have access to other connected devices isn't enough to prevent distraction. Dr. Heitmeyer's work in the field spans nearly a decade, although it's this latest study that's so enlightening.





This time, Dr. Heitmeyer set up a simulated work space where 22 individuals were sat at a desk in front of a laptop and smartphone. With the phone easily accessible, 89% of the volunteers picked up the phone "without any notification or any sound." When the phone was placed far enough out of reach where the volunteers couldn't pick it up without walking to it, they used the laptop instead to perform the same activities they did on their phones, such as browsing and scrolling social media.





Dr. Heitmeyer chalks it all up to smartphones (or the apps, really) training our brains to be distracted. Many of us know this as digital addiction , and as the author says, "Rather than getting up [for a break and] eating an apple or talking to someone, we end up somehow being roped into scrolling on social media and having our attention monetized."





The fact that the participants in the study found other means of distracting themselves without their phones underlines the severity of the issue in multiple aspects of life. Removing phones from the picture has shown that students using school-provided laptops still circumvent safety lockdowns to access social media or unapproved websites. It's the same thing with modern car cabins—car manufacturers believe that the adoption of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay would keep phones out of drivers' hands (and thus reduce distracted driving). Well, that hasn't seem to work





In short, to truly be distraction-free, people need to keep phones (and connected devices like laptops, smart TVs, smartwatches, etc.) out of reach. Experts and researchers like Dr. Heitmeyer recommend that by taking breaks and shifting our attention can help with staying productive and relaxed throughout the day.