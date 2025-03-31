CATEGORIES
home News

Think Your Smartphone Is To Blame For Being Distracted? Study Says Think Again

by Aaron LeongMonday, March 31, 2025, 11:04 AM EDT
hero office 620817 1920
A new UK study is claiming that your phone isn't the source of distraction, or at least it's not that black and white. The research found that when smartphones were taken out of reach in a simulated work environment, people continued to distract themselves on their laptops instead. Ultimately, this not only spotlights the importance of educating our young around digital literacy, it also proves something we've all kind of known along: humans/our attitudes/we have to change first, not the tools we use.

In a study published in Frontiers in Computer Science, Dr. Maxi Heitmeyer, social psychologist at the London School of Economics and study author, found that putting your phone away while you have access to other connected devices isn't enough to prevent distraction. Dr. Heitmeyer's work in the field spans nearly a decade, although it's this latest study that's so enlightening. 

This time, Dr. Heitmeyer set up a simulated work space where 22 individuals were sat at a desk in front of a laptop and smartphone. With the phone easily accessible, 89% of the volunteers picked up the phone "without any notification or any sound." When the phone was placed far enough out of reach where the volunteers couldn't pick it up without walking to it, they used the laptop instead to perform the same activities they did on their phones, such as browsing and scrolling social media.

Dr. Heitmeyer chalks it all up to smartphones (or the apps, really) training our brains to be distracted. Many of us know this as digital addiction, and as the author says, "Rather than getting up [for a break and] eating an apple or talking to someone, we end up somehow being roped into scrolling on social media and having our attention monetized."

The fact that the participants in the study found other means of distracting themselves without their phones underlines the severity of the issue in multiple aspects of life. Removing phones from the picture has shown that students using school-provided laptops still circumvent safety lockdowns to access social media or unapproved websites. It's the same thing with modern car cabins—car manufacturers believe that the adoption of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay would keep phones out of drivers' hands (and thus reduce distracted driving). Well, that hasn't seem to work.

In short, to truly be distraction-free, people need to keep phones (and connected devices like laptops, smart TVs, smartwatches, etc.) out of reach. Experts and researchers like Dr. Heitmeyer recommend that by taking breaks and shifting our attention can help with staying productive and relaxed throughout the day.
Tags:  smartphones, Study, distraction, distracted-driving
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment