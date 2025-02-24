Grad Student Sues School After Getting Expelled For Allegedly Using AI
Here is what led to his expulsion. On a trip to Morocco last year, Yang remotely completed a preliminary test in readiness for his PHD thesis. While the test permitted him to consult class books, notes, and reports, the use of AI was forbidden. Following the submission of the test, a panel of professors concluded it was likely AI-generated. Their findings indicated inconsistencies with his prior work, content outside the curriculum, similarities to ChatGPT outputs when given the same prompts, and the use of an acronym common to ChatGPT that was allegedly unfamiliar in the field.
Yang, however, does not agree with their findings. He pointed out differences that he claimed showed that the professors modified the ChatGPT results to match his answers. He also stated that it was possible that ChatGPT got the response from the same sources he consulted, hence the similarity. He equally mentioned that the acronym in question can indeed be found in established journals.
Nonetheless, according to the panel, this is not the first time he has faced such accusations. In 2023, he was alleged to have used an AI prompt in an assignment. He denied the allegation, revealing that he used AI exclusively for grammar checks, not to obtain answers. He was eventually pardoned by the university.
Regardless, the findings of the panel eventually led to Yang's expulsion last November.To Yang, though, the AI allegations and subsequent expulsions are a product of deep-rooted animosity by the university panel, a view shared by his advisor, Professor Brian Dowd, who praised Yang. Dowd criticized the panel's report as inconclusive and indicative of bias against Yang.
Yang also stated that he had previously overturned a funding cut, citing alleged poor performance and disrespect, which resulted in his funding being restored and the university issuing an apology. According to KARE11 TV, he believes this past incident could have contributed to the present accusations.
With the expulsion affecting his status to remain in the US, Yang has initiated legal proceedings against the professors and the University of Minnesota, alleging the fabrication of evidence and a denial of due process in his expulsion. In turn, the university has pledged to defend its decision in court.