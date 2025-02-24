CATEGORIES
home News

Grad Student Sues School After Getting Expelled For Allegedly Using AI

by Victor AwogbemilaMonday, February 24, 2025, 04:37 PM EDT
hero grad student sues using ai expelled
Concerns have been raised about the effect of AI on critical thinking. In what appears to be the first case of its kind, a student has been expelled by the University of Minnesota for allegedly using AI. However, not only has Haishan Yang, the student who was the target of the expulsion, denied the allegations but he has also filed a lawsuit against the university and his professors.

Here is what led to his expulsion. On a trip to Morocco last year, Yang remotely completed a preliminary test in readiness for his PHD thesis. While the test permitted him to consult class books, notes, and reports, the use of AI was forbidden. Following the submission of the test, a panel of professors concluded it was likely AI-generated. Their findings indicated inconsistencies with his prior work, content outside the curriculum, similarities to ChatGPT outputs when given the same prompts, and the use of an acronym common to ChatGPT that was allegedly unfamiliar in the field.

Yang, however, does not agree with their findings. He pointed out differences that he claimed showed that the professors modified the ChatGPT results to match his answers. He also stated that it was possible that ChatGPT got the response from the same sources he consulted, hence the similarity. He equally mentioned that the acronym in question can indeed be found in established journals.

Nonetheless, according to the panel, this is not the first time he has faced such accusations. In 2023, he was alleged to have used an AI prompt in an assignment. He denied the allegation, revealing that he used AI exclusively for grammar checks, not to obtain answers. He was eventually pardoned by the university.

Regardless, the findings of the panel eventually led to Yang's expulsion last November.To Yang, though, the AI allegations and subsequent expulsions are a product of deep-rooted animosity by the university panel, a view shared by his advisor, Professor Brian Dowd, who praised Yang. Dowd criticized the panel's report as inconclusive and indicative of bias against Yang.

Yang also stated that he had previously overturned a funding cut, citing alleged poor performance and disrespect, which resulted in his funding being restored and the university issuing an apology. According to KARE11 TV, he believes this past incident could have contributed to the present accusations.

body grad student sues using ai expelled

With the expulsion affecting his status to remain in the US, Yang has initiated legal proceedings against the professors and the University of Minnesota, alleging the fabrication of evidence and a denial of due process in his expulsion. In turn, the university has pledged to defend its decision in court.
Tags:  education, AI, artificial-intelligence
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment