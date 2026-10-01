SteelSeries Rival Pro & Sensei Pro Mice Ditch USB Dongles For Ultra-Wideband 8K
The Sensei Pro, which weighs in at 53g, sports a symmetrical design better suited for players that utilize a claw grip when holding on to their mouse. Meanwhile, the Rival Pro has an ergonomic shape for those that utilize a palm grip and weighs 54g. Both versions will come in black and white, and a have a mini option available as well. These smaller alternatives both tip the scale at 49g.
Both of these mice offer the same bevy of gamer centric features, which includes the the use of UWB wireless technology that operates in the 6.4GHz band. This should make the connection between the mouse and its receiver more reliable, because it no longer has to compete with other devices utilizing the more common 2.4GHz band.
Incorporating UWB also enables the ability to use an 8,000Hz polling rate for better responsiveness. UWB provides more bandwidth than the usual 2.4GHz connection, thanks to the use of multiple wireless channels.
Of course, going wireless means having to worry about battery life. To quell any battery life concerns, SteelSeries offers what it calls its Infinite Power System, which is essentially two hot-swappable batteries that each provide 16 hours of battery life when running in that high polling mode.
The SteelSeries Sensei Pro, Rival Pro and their mini variants are now available to pre-order for $179.99 and will begin shipping to customers on October 13. You can find them at the links below.