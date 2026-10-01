CATEGORIES
home News

SteelSeries Rival Pro & Sensei Pro Mice Ditch USB Dongles For Ultra-Wideband 8K

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 01, 2026, 02:46 PM EDT
SteelSeries Rival Pro
SteelSeries Rival Pro. Image: SteelSeries.

When choosing a new mouse, discerning gamers have to weigh the pros and cons of wired vs. wireless products, especially for those who play competitive games. SteelSeries is looking to make that decision a bit easier with its latest lineup of wireless mice, the Sensei Pro and Rival Pro series, which incorporate Ultra-Wideband technology (UWB) for a more stable connection that also provides a significant bandwidth boost.

The Sensei Pro, which weighs in at 53g, sports a symmetrical design better suited for players that utilize a claw grip when holding on to their mouse. Meanwhile, the Rival Pro has an ergonomic shape for those that utilize a palm grip and weighs 54g. Both versions will come in black and white, and a have a mini option available as well. These smaller alternatives both tip the scale at 49g.

SteelSeries Sensei Pro
SteelSeries Sensei Pro. Image: SteelSeries.

Both of these mice offer the same bevy of gamer centric features, which includes the the use of UWB wireless technology that operates in the 6.4GHz band. This should make the connection between the mouse and its receiver more reliable, because it no longer has to compete with other devices utilizing the more common 2.4GHz band.

Incorporating UWB also enables the ability to use an 8,000Hz polling rate for better responsiveness. UWB provides more bandwidth than the usual 2.4GHz connection, thanks to the use of multiple wireless channels.

Of course, going wireless means having to worry about battery life. To quell any battery life concerns, SteelSeries offers what it calls its Infinite Power System, which is essentially two hot-swappable batteries that each provide 16 hours of battery life when running in that high polling mode.

The SteelSeries Sensei Pro, Rival Pro and their mini variants are now available to pre-order for $179.99 and will begin shipping to customers on October 13. You can find them at the links below.
Tags:  SteelSeries, gaming-mouse
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use