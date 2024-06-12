SteelSeries' Parent Company Is Killing Off Jabra, A Popular Headset And Earbud Maker

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 LE Audio smart case.

While not as much of pop culture as AirPods or Bose, Jabra's Elite line of audio devices have traditionally innovated ahead of its rivals. For example: the fantastic Jabra Elite 85H premium ANC headphone (released in April 2019) had monster battery life before it was a thing, twist-to-turn-on earcups, and water-repellent nano-coating.





Another trailblazer was the Jabra Elite 75T (released in November 2019), which many regard as a premium TWS that got the important stuff right, i.e. audio quality, price, and endurance.