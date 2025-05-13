SteelSeries Intros Gaming Headsets & Peripherals In Pristine White To Brighten Your Battlestation





For the first time, SteelSeries has curated a selection of premium all-white gaming peripherals simply called the SteelSeries White Collection. Making up the set are three headphones (Arctis Nova 5, 7, and Pro Wireless), the Arctis GameBuds earbuds, Aerox 3 mouse, and Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 keyboard. Don't be mistaken: these aren't just ideal for those long gaming sessions, but could easily fit into your WFH and studying life. We've included some buy links below if you're interested in checking them out.













Yes, most of the gear listed here have been separately offered in white colorways in the past, but it seems like SteelSeries felt that the white aesthetic needed its own collection to make it easier for shoppers to search for and consider. The gaming peripheral maker (owned by Norway-based GN Store Nord ) has also taken the opportunity to launch the popular Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 in, you guessed it, white colorway.





When the black wired tenkeyless version came out late last year, the Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 was lauded for its stock typing performance, customizability, and build quality. The only things that set it back were the premium price tag and somewhat uncomfortable detachable wrist pad. Starting from today though, SteelSeries will be selling a white version of one of the best gaming keyboards in the business. No word on whether the alternate color option will be available for the full-size and mini iterations of the Gen 3, however.













Often considered as some of the best all-rounded wireless headphones, the Arctis Nova series sports restrained good looks (i.e. no gaudy epileptic RGB flashing like you're a walking nightclub), long battery life, above average sound quality, solid connectivity, and wonderful mics. Not to be forgotten, the Arctis GameBuds offers strong overall performance plus decent active noise cancellation (also on the Arctis Nova Pro). Side note: the buds are now available in all-new translucent "Glorange" as well as an ultra-limited edition run













Thanks to its hole-y design (plus 2022 update), the older but still solid Aerox 3 is a lightweight performance mouse at 68 grams. It's definitely a sleeper gaming device that should be added to your shopping list. Somewhat confusingly is that the mouse doesn't officially have a "white" version, but "Snow" and "Ghost," with the latter (somewhat ironically) being whiter. "Snow" has blacked-out buttons and scroll wheel.





The SteelSeries White Collection is available now: