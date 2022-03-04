SteamOS Recovery Image Can Restore Your Steam Deck But Won't Help Your Toast Game





Unlike a true gaming "console" handheld such as the Nintendo Switch , Valve's Steam Deck is essentially a portable PC more akin to the Aya Neo or various GPD devices. This is great from a certain perspective; it means that when things go wrong, you can usually fix them. Unfortunately, it also means that it's a lot more likely that things will go wrong to begin with.

The recovery options include simply reinstalling SteamOS (preserving your games and content), clearing all your local user data while leaving the operating system intact, or completely wiping the system and doing a factory reset. No matter the state of your Steam Deck, as long as it's physically and electrically intact, one of these options will probably get you going again.





The recovery file's live environment. Image: @ThisIsMyTHandle on Twitter

