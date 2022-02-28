Steam Deck Patch Coming To Fix Elden Ring's Heavy Stutter But You Don't Have To Wait





Have you been playing Elden Ring , lowly tarnished? If you've been playing it on the PC, you've probably noticed that it has a little bit of a stuttering problem. The severity varies drastically from system to system, and you can modulate it a bit with the fixes we posted on Friday, but it's pretty much present for everyone.

Those issues extend to people playing on the Steam Deck , too. That's right: as long as you configure the settings appropriately, you can hunt for the Elden Ring on the go with the Steam Deck. That is, as long as you're willing to deal with the aforementioned stuttering, anyway.





Pierre-Loup demonstrated the effect of the fixes in the first part of the game, where a short stairway is notorious for its severe stutter as you ascend the steps. Using the current release build, the now-familiar stutter is quite visible even at the relatively-low framerate, but using the experimental build it's about as smooth as you could ask for.



