by Paul LillyFriday, June 26, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT

Steam Summer Sale 2020 Is On With Deals On Destiny 2, Half Life Alyx, Borderlands 3 And More

Steam Summer Sale 2020
Summer is here (the season officially kicked off on June 20), and with it comes Steam's annual Summer Sale with discounts on a whole bunch of games, including Borderlands 3 and Destiny 2. As an added incentive, Steam has opened up a new Points Shop where you can spend points that you earn from buying games.

The Points Shop features dozens of Summer Sale souvenir options for you to collect, including new animated stickers and chat effects, profile backgrounds, mini-profile backgrounds, avatars, avatar frames, and more! Plus, discover hundreds of profile backgrounds and emoticons associated with your favorite games, now available in exchange for Steam Points," Steam explains.

To get things started, Steam is giving away free animated stickers at various road trip destinations over the next two weeks. It is also offering $5 off purchases of $30 or more (discount is applied at checkout).


Points aside, here are some of the highlights of this sale...
This is just a small sample of the "thousands of games" that are discounted. You can also find a bunch of titles for under $10, with discounts of up to 75 percent off. For example, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is $7.49 (save 75 percent) and NBA 2K20 is $8.99 (save 85 percent).

You have a few weeks to bolster your library without paying full price—the Steam Summer Sale runs through July 9, 2020 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET).


