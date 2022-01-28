CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyFriday, January 28, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT

Steam Lunar Sale Is Live With Some Fantastic Gaming Deals Up To 90 Percent Off

Is your Steam catalog looking a little thin? Probably not, but who can resist a sale? We all know the drill by now—Steam discounts a bunch of games for the latest sale event (the Steam Winter Sale is barely in the rear view mirror!), we buy up a bunch of titles in eager anticipation of playing them at some point, then life gets in the way. However, it's not too late to make a New Year's resolution to actually play the games you buy this time around. Either way, there are some fantastic deals afoot.

The Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, actually falls on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 this year. Celebrations typically last for a couple of weeks, spanning Chinese New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the lunar year. Steam's sale is not quite as long, though it did get an earlier start—the sale event kicked off on January 27 (yesterday) and runs through February 8.

As part of the event, you can claim a free animated sticker each day of the sale, all of which are themed after the year of the Tiger. But let's be real, you're not perusing the sale for the stickers, but for the discounted games. Here are some worth checking out...

Save On Benchmarking Software Like 3DMark Too!

In addition to offering discounts on games, these sale events are good times to add popular benchmarking programs to your arsenal. Sure, something like 3DMark is available for free, but for a few bucks (sale price), you can unlock a bunch more options that are not accessible in the basic version.
If you're looking at getting all three, you can save a bit more by picking up the a 3DMark + PCMark 10 + VRMark bundle for $8.98 (save 89%).
