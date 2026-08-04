CATEGORIES
home News

Why Steam's 16GB VRAM Milestone Tells Only Part Of The GPU Story

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 04, 2026, 09:25 AM EDT
Closeup render of a GeForce RTX graphics card inside a PC. Green wavy lines are behind the system.
Valve's latest audit of gaming PCs on Steam suggests that if you are not running a graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, then you are in the minority. For the first time, 16GB of VRAM tops the chart at 25.90% of systems that participated in the newest Steam hardware survey, which is just enough to slip past 8GB VRAM at 25.32%. Will game developers take notice?

Not likely, and not because they do not care. Instead, this probably reflects a quirk with how Steam audits systems that participate in its survey. We say this because older-generation and more affordable GPUs tend to dominate on Steam, not higher-end models with lots of VRAM.

For example, the top represented graphics card on Steam remains the GeForce RTX 3060 at 3.88%, a card that's now two generations old with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. After that is the GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU (for laptops) at 3.64%, and that part sports 8GB of GDDR6.

You have to go down eight spots to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (2.4%) for the highest-ranking graphics card with 16GB of VRAM, and that comes with a caveat too—the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti comes in both 8GB and 16GB variants, and Steam's rankings do not differentiate between the two.

Screenshot of Valve'e Steam hardware survey results.

If we had to guess, Steam's 25.90% figure is heavily weighted towards integrated graphics solutions that tap into unified memory, especially with the rise of PC gaming handhelds, and/or is misreading system RAM as VRAM in some cases. Graphics cards with 16GB of VRAM are typically expensive, especially in the current climate, so it's difficult to reconcile that fact with individual GPU rankings clearly identifying less expensive models as the most popular.

None of that is to say that 16GB of VRAM is being grossly misreported by Steam's latest survey, only that it almost definitely does not reflect the discrete GPU landscape.
Tags:  Gaming, GPU, Processors, CPU, STEAM, graphics cards
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use