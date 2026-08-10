Steam Deck Can Now Stream PS5 Games Without Owning Sony's Console
It's called Asobi: Remote Play, which the developer, Inside Internet, describes as an “independent remote streaming client” for the PlayStation ecosystem. The app will be capable of streaming from the PS4 and PS5, but its killer feature is that it enables users to stream games from the cloud, so long as they are subscribed to Sony’s PS+ Premium tier. Until now, the only way to stream games in this fashion was to buy a PlayStation Portal handheld, which was designed specifically for the task.
During the playtest period the entire suite of features is available to users, though once it launches there will be a free “core” tier alongside an in-app purchase that will unlock everything including cloud streaming PlayStation games, even for those without a console.
The free version will include streaming from a PS4 or PS5 with a resolution of up to1080p alongside 30fps and SDR, which can streamed within a home network or through the internet. Additionally, it will support automatic bitrate adjustment, profiles for multiple users, and syncing user data across devices.
Those who opt to make the in-app purchase will gain access to streaming up to 1080p at 60fps in HDR, have manual control over the bitrate, controller haptics, on-device gyro support, upscaling up to 4K, 120fps on supported displays, and an experimental FEC mode for improved stability on flaky Wi-Fi networks.
This is a big win for Steam Deck owners who want to access PlayStation’s massive catalog of excellent games, especially now that Sony will no longer be bringing its newer games to the PC. The developer hasn’t noted when the app will officially launch, but those who’re interested can join the playtest that is already underway.