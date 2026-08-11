Steam Deck Mod Transforms Handheld Into A Sleek Modern Game Boy



The "SteamBoy" mod can double as a pseudo Steam Controller. Image: u/PhyFawkes on Reddit







An impressive Steam Deck Game Boy mod, appropriately dubbed the Steam Boy, is ablaze across the r/SteamDeckModded subreddit and tech press this week. The idea for this mod stems from the realization that the small size of Steam Deck's motherboard should make it possible to resize into a Game Boy form factor, and it certainly looks close. The new screen is still a 90Hz OLED, but at a crisp 1200x1080 resolution. With undervolting, Reddit user u/PhyFawkes even managed to keep temps below 80C with a single 30mm fan.



Internals of the Steam Boy. Image: u/PhyFawkes on Reddit

