Steam Deck Mod Transforms Handheld Into A Sleek Modern Game Boy
The "SteamBoy" mod can double as a pseudo Steam Controller. Image: u/PhyFawkes on Reddit
One of the most impressive aspects of the mod is how multi-functional it is. Besides the handheld gameplay you'd expect from a Game Boy or a Steam Deck, the form factor still allows for full input and data transfer over USB-C. Since touch, analog, and D-Pad input have all been kept, it could work remarkably well for certain 3D and mouse-centric games. The lack of bumpers and triggers might be tricky, though I can't fault u/PhyFawkes for omitting those. The form factor was clearly the priority here, and that pays off with a glance.
Internals of the Steam Boy. Image: u/PhyFawkes on Reddit
All told, the Steam Boy is definitely an impressive piece of engineering. While it may seem like a radical idea, there is precedent for modding projects predicated on chopping down a motherboard, which is how we get all those console handheld mods, like the gorgeous WiiBoy Color or whatever this Xbox monstrosity is called. That u/PhyFawkes managed to pull this off and then cool it reasonably with a single 30mm fan should earn him some serious bragging rights across PC and modding communities.
Until then, he's still posting to the r/SteamDeckModded subreddit, and actually posted a full teardown of the SteamBoy recently. For a deep, technical look at what makes projects like this possible, I highly recommend giving it a look. Otherwise, stay tuned to HotHardware for more PC hardware news and sick mods like this.