Valve's Steam Deck Will Not Ship In December After All Because 2021 Stinks





The highly anticipated handheld gaming PC from Valve was expected to start shipping in December of this year, in time for Christmas, to those hopped on the reservation system right off the bat. But 2021 isn't finished playing the role of the Grinch—a shortage of components (what else?) has forced Valve to delay Steam Deck shipments until next year.





"We are sorry we won't be able to make the original launch date—we did our best to work around the global supply chain issues, but material shortages have disrupted our shipping plans. We will continue working to improve reservation dates based on the new timeline," Valve said in a statement.





