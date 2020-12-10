Cyberpunk 2077 Day One Stats Crack 1 Million Concurrent Players On Steam

Based on Steam numbers alone, Cyberpunk 2077 has made over $63 million in sales, but as Steam was not the only platform, much more money was likely made. CD Projekt Red’s investor relations Twitter feed announced that 8 million preorders came through before launch. Danial Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, did the math and found that is over $500 million in revenue. He also estimated that CD Projekt Red spent $135 million in development projects as of September 30, 2020, but it is unknown how that math shakes out. Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the works for quite some time, and there have been project cost estimates nearing $300 million. In any case, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be clearing development costs well if Ahmad is someone to go off.



At the end of the day, Cyberpunk 2077 is a fun game, and it is worth playing. While the numbers do not lie, I can personally vouch for the game. Thus far, while I have encountered bugs, I have been able to give a ride to a man with a burning penis implant, find a reference to The Office, and do so much more while I feel like I am not even into the bulk of the game. I expect to have a long journey through Night City, and I hope you will too.