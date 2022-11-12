Start Black Friday Early And Check Out These 12 Dirt Cheap Amazon Deals
The season of giving is upon us, and with that, we've got way more early Black Friday deals. Just like the song celebrating Christmas, we have 12 deals lined up for you. We'll show you some of our highlights, but what you pick for yourself and to gift is up to you!
We'll start our list with a very solid option indeed. The Tenda Nova Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack, pictured up top. As more people are adding more smart devices to their homes, many tend to not be aware that their home routers might not be able to handle all those signals at once reliably. A mesh network is a pretty solid option to alleviate that issue. This 3-Pack will cover up to 3500 square feet in your home and has an easy-to-use app that will help you set it up and keep an eye on things on your network, such as parental controls. You can pick this up for only $78.01, that's 40% off and a savings of $51.98.
How about we move ourselves into stocking stuffer territory? The JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker is an excellent item to put into a stocking. Right now it's just $29.95, down by $20, which is 40% off. This device with relatively small dimensions but big sound has IP67 rated water proofing, and up to 5 hours of battery life. So if you wanted to take that beach vacation to get out of the cold this season, you could enjoy some music while you're there.
Let's finish our primary picks with a solid choice for anyone on your list this year. The Lenovo Ideapad 3i Gaming comes with 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, an RTX 3050GPU, and an Intel Core i5-12500H. Very respectable set of hardware at a very reasonable price tag of $679.99, a 32% discount, saving you $320 for a very solid laptop. An excellent choice for perhaps a college student who needs a new laptop.
Of course, we said we have twelve incredible deals, and we basically only showcased a quarter of them. So let's give you the rest of the list so you can figure out what you'll get or give this year.
- SAMSUNG Pro Plus + Reader 256GB microSDXC - $29.99 (50% off, save $30)
- SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB NVMe PCIe - $99.30 (29% off, save $40.69)
- 27" Sceptre 75Hz Gaming Monitor - $119.97 (20% off, save $30)
- Alienware Aurora R14 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop - $2,457.99 (12% off, save $342)
- Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop - $1,379.99 (12% off, save $192.46)
- HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop (AMD CPU) - $819 (26% off, save $280.99)
- HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop (Intel CPU) - $714.98 (7% off, save $57.01)
- JBL Tune 125TWS In-Ear Headphones - $49.95 (50% off, save $50)
- Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - $52.17 (35% off, save $27.82)