CATEGORIES
home News

OpenAI's Stargate AI Project Expands To Ohio With Foxconn And SoftBank Collaboration

by Alan VelascoMonday, August 18, 2025, 03:56 PM EDT
softbank foxconn ai hardware venture hero
Data centers continue to be built to meet the growing demands of AI, necessitating investments in facilities that produce the specialized hardware that goes into powering these data centers. In an attempt to cash in on this booming industry, Foxconn and SoftBank have announced a partnership to manufacture equipment designed for new data centers in Ohio.

As part of the deal, SoftBank has purchased a Lordstown OH site from Foxconn, although Foxconn will continue to be responsible for day-to-day operations. The site was initially created for the production of electric vehicles and was acquired by Foxconn in 2022. It’s a massive facility, measuring a whopping 6.2 million square feet, which should provide plenty of room for hardware production.

softbank foxconn ai hardware venture body

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu noted that this facility met several key requirements. It has access to the necessary power, there’s plenty of space, and it should be able to go into production in a relatively short amount of time. The timing seems to be a key sticking point, as Liu says that “it cannot be delayed for too long.”

The machines produced at the repurposed facility will likely be destined to another SoftBank venture. The company is also partnering with OpenAI and Oracle as part of the Stargate project, which was announced back in January. As part of this effort, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced the company was investing $100 billion into a variety of projects that will serve the burgeoning AI industry, such as data center and energy infrastructure.

Time will tell how fruitful this venture will be for these two companies, though it seems the project is well positioned to ride the current wave of AI growth.
Tags:  foxconn, softbank, AI, artificial-intelligence
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment