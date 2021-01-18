CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, January 18, 2021, 11:10 AM EDT

Star Wars Battlefront II Epic Giveaway Has EA Scrambling To Address Server Overload

Star Wars Battlefront II
Who doesn't like getting something for nothing? Sure, some things are so terrible that you might have a hard time even giving them away, but Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is genuinely good these days, and also free right now at the Epic Games Store. The only problem is, so many people flocked to claim their copy that Electronic Arts is having a hard time accommodating them all.

Star Wars Battlefront II features both single-player and multi-player gameplay. Those who want to partake in the single-player campaign can hop right in and play the game without issue. However, the multi-player action has been overwhelming EA's servers, apparently, causing players to report seeing server errors (623 and 918).

EA says it is the result of an influx of users (understandable), and that it is in the process of adding more servers to the mix.

EA Star Wars Battlefront II Tweet


"Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in Star Wars Battlefront II? Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our Epic Games Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront," EA stated on Twitter.

Later that same day, EA posted another update saying the server capacity issue had been resolved. However, users still report running into connectivity issues, with a different server error code, that being 721. In one of EA's tweets, the company said server error code 721 "usually means the problem is on the servers' side."

To EA's credit, the company's EA Help account on Twitter has been super active and good about responding to users who are still unable to connect. However, it is not clear if EA is still adding more server capacity, or sitting back and hoping that things settle down after as the week goes on.

In the meantime, the game is still free. You can claim your copy from the Epic Games Store until 11:00am on January 21.

Tags:  Gaming, Electronic Arts, (NASDAQ:EA), star wars battlefront ii, epic games store

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms