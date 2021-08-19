Slight tweak: Star Citizen Blasts Off For Another Free Fly Event With Six Ships To Command

You have another opportunity to play Star Citizen for free, and not just for a weekend. Cloud Imperium Games is letting people trial the title in still-unreleased form at no cost for a little over a week—enough time to check it out, fly a handful of ships, and perhaps even decide to add more money to the crowdfunded coffer.





"From now through August 27th, Star Citizen is completely free to download and play. Enjoy access to six iconic ships, each giving you a taste of the distinct career paths and play styles awaiting you in the ‘verse," Cloud Imperium Games says.





These free-to-fly events blast off from time to time. This one comes fresh off the heels of Cloud Imperium Games rolling out the latest alpha version of Star Citizen, version 3.14, which brings to the forefront the floating city of Orison, "a place where you can live, work, and enjoy the best of Stanton without leaving the comfort of the landing zone."









Highlights of the freebie event include...

Star Citizen is still a work-in-progress with a long production. It landed on Kickstarter in 2012, where it raised over $2 million from backers. The initial plan was to launch the game in 2014. Cloud Imperium Games missed its initial target, but has continued to raise significant funds by selling in-game content, including ships.

To date, Star Citizen has generation over $380 million in crowdfunded dollars, from more than 3.2 million players. Nevertheless, there's still no release date for the game, or the standalone single-player component, Squadron 42.



