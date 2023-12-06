CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Infuses Copilot For Windows 11 With DALL-E 3 And GPT-4 Turbo

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 06, 2023, 10:06 AM EDT
windows11 copilot hero
Microsoft continues to go all in with AI, announcing that Copilot will be receiving the addition of a new DALL-E 3 model and GPT-4 Turbo along with several other features. Windows 11 users can expect to see these improvements in 2024. Moreover, Microsoft will also be making Copilot available to anyone with a web browser with the launch of an official Copilot Website.

Microsoft says that the new and improved Copilot will enable users “to create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt with an updated DALL-E 3 model.” This new DALL-E 3 model is already available on the Bing website for anyone looking to give it a try without having to wait for it to officially be available within Windows 11.

Meanwhile, GPT-4 Turbo is OpenAI’s newest model and will be what powers Copilot’s ability to generate responses to user queries. Microsoft is claiming that this upgrade will allow for longer and more complex tasks. However, this new model will be limited to a select group of users for the time being. Microsoft aims to bring it to the rest of the user base in the “coming weeks.”

windows11 copilot body

Search will be a big beneficiary of these new models, enhancing Deep Search and Multi-Modal with Search Grounding. Deep Search will help users refine their search queries for better results, while Multi-Modal with Search Grounding will use GPT-4 with vision to generate better responses when a user attempts to do an image-based search.

If these upgrades are as useful as Microsoft is claiming then it will be a big boost for Windows 11 users. However, there will surely be a part of the userbase that doesn’t want these features to be part of their Windows 11 experience. Hopefully, Microsoft includes an option in the settings menu to disable it for those who don’t want to use it.
Tags:  Microsoft, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:msft), windows-11
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment