Microsoft Infuses Copilot For Windows 11 With DALL-E 3 And GPT-4 Turbo
Microsoft continues to go all in with AI, announcing that Copilot will be receiving the addition of a new DALL-E 3 model and GPT-4 Turbo along with several other features. Windows 11 users can expect to see these improvements in 2024. Moreover, Microsoft will also be making Copilot available to anyone with a web browser with the launch of an official Copilot Website.
Microsoft says that the new and improved Copilot will enable users “to create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt with an updated DALL-E 3 model.” This new DALL-E 3 model is already available on the Bing website for anyone looking to give it a try without having to wait for it to officially be available within Windows 11.
Meanwhile, GPT-4 Turbo is OpenAI’s newest model and will be what powers Copilot’s ability to generate responses to user queries. Microsoft is claiming that this upgrade will allow for longer and more complex tasks. However, this new model will be limited to a select group of users for the time being. Microsoft aims to bring it to the rest of the user base in the “coming weeks.”
Search will be a big beneficiary of these new models, enhancing Deep Search and Multi-Modal with Search Grounding. Deep Search will help users refine their search queries for better results, while Multi-Modal with Search Grounding will use GPT-4 with vision to generate better responses when a user attempts to do an image-based search.
If these upgrades are as useful as Microsoft is claiming then it will be a big boost for Windows 11 users. However, there will surely be a part of the userbase that doesn’t want these features to be part of their Windows 11 experience. Hopefully, Microsoft includes an option in the settings menu to disable it for those who don’t want to use it.