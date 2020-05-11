CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyMonday, May 11, 2020, 02:00 PM EDT

Square Enix Eidos Anthology Charity Bundle Serves Up 54 Games On Steam For A Crazy Low $35

Square Enix is helping gamers to stay occupied during these unique times by offering up free and discounted and titles as part of its "Stay Home and Play" campaign. It began with a couple of free games, those being Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, which combined for 15 million downloads. Now it's offering a massive game bundle for pennies on the dollar.

As part of this campaign, Square Enix said it would be "introducing Stay Home and Play Steam bundles offering deep discounts on great games" from its library, with all of the "proceeds benefiting Food Banks and other charities in North America and Europe." It's a stellar idea, and a way for gamers to continue practicing social distancing.

The first of these charity bundles is The Eidos Anthology. It contains 54 games and a whole bunch of DLC for $35.04. That works out to around $0.65 per title, most of which is valued at a couple of bucks each. In short, it's a tremendous value. Counting the DLC, you're getting 95 items that would cost $700.55 if purchased separately.

Deus Ex stands as one of the bundle's highlights. There are several Tomb Raider games as well, and also Just Cause 1-3. The most valuable entries include Rise of the Tomb Raider ($29.99), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ($29.99), Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition ($19.99), Thief ($19.99), Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5, $19.99), The Turing Test ($19.99), Just Cause 3 ($19.99), Goetia ($14.99), Dungeon Siege III ($14.99), and Supreme Commander ($12.99).

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The entire list of 54 games include...
  1. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  2. Just Cause 3
  3. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  4. Life is Strange: Complete Season
  5. Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  6. Tomb Raider (2013)
  7. Tomb Raider I
  8. Tomb Raider II
  9. Tomb Raider III
  10. Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  11. Tomb Raider V Chronicles
  12. Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  13. Tomb Raider Legend
  14. Tomb Raider Anniversary
  15. Tomb Raider Underworld
  16. Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  17. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  18. Just Cause
  19. Just Cause 2
  20. Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  21. Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  22. Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  23. Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  24. Deus Ex: Invisible War
  25. Deus Ex: The Fall
  26. Thief
  27. Thief: Deadly Shadows
  28. Thief II: The Metal Age
  29. Thief Gold
  30. Battlestations: Pacific
  31. Battlestations: Midway
  32. Project Snowblind
  33. Mini Ninjas
  34. Order of War
  35. Flora’s Fruit Farm
  36. Supreme Commander 2
  37. Conflict: Desert Storm
  38. Conflict: Denied Ops
  39. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  40. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  41. Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  42. Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  43. Dungeon Siege
  44. Dungeon Siege II
  45. Dungeon Siege III
  46. Anachronox
  47. Pandemonium
  48. Deathtrap Dungeon
  49. Daikatana
  50. Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  51. Goetia
  52. Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
  53. Lara Croft GO
  54. The Turing Test
Hit up the bundle page on Steam and happy gaming!


Tags:  deals, Gaming, STEAM, Square Enix, Eidos
Via:  Steam
