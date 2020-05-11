Square Enix Eidos Anthology Charity Bundle Serves Up 54 Games On Steam For A Crazy Low $35





Square Enix is helping gamers to stay occupied during these unique times by offering up free and discounted and titles as part of its "Stay Home and Play" campaign. It began with a couple of free games, those being Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, which combined for 15 million downloads. Now it's offering a massive game bundle for pennies on the dollar.





As part of this campaign, Square Enix said it would be "introducing Stay Home and Play Steam bundles offering deep discounts on great games" from its library, with all of the "proceeds benefiting Food Banks and other charities in North America and Europe." It's a stellar idea, and a way for gamers to continue practicing social distancing.





The first of these charity bundles is The Eidos Anthology. It contains 54 games and a whole bunch of DLC for $35.04. That works out to around $0.65 per title, most of which is valued at a couple of bucks each. In short, it's a tremendous value. Counting the DLC, you're getting 95 items that would cost $700.55 if purchased separately.





Deus Ex stands as one of the bundle's highlights. There are several Tomb Raider games as well, and also Just Cause 1-3. The most valuable entries include Rise of the Tomb Raider ($29.99), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ($29.99), Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition ($19.99), Thief ($19.99), Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5, $19.99), The Turing Test ($19.99), Just Cause 3 ($19.99), Goetia ($14.99), Dungeon Siege III ($14.99), and Supreme Commander ($12.99).









The entire list of 54 games include...