Square Enix Eidos Anthology Charity Bundle Serves Up 54 Games On Steam For A Crazy Low $35
Square Enix is helping gamers to stay occupied during these unique times by offering up free and discounted and titles as part of its "Stay Home and Play" campaign. It began with a couple of free games, those being Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, which combined for 15 million downloads. Now it's offering a massive game bundle for pennies on the dollar.
As part of this campaign, Square Enix said it would be "introducing Stay Home and Play Steam bundles offering deep discounts on great games" from its library, with all of the "proceeds benefiting Food Banks and other charities in North America and Europe." It's a stellar idea, and a way for gamers to continue practicing social distancing.
The first of these charity bundles is The Eidos Anthology. It contains 54 games and a whole bunch of DLC for $35.04. That works out to around $0.65 per title, most of which is valued at a couple of bucks each. In short, it's a tremendous value. Counting the DLC, you're getting 95 items that would cost $700.55 if purchased separately.
Deus Ex stands as one of the bundle's highlights. There are several Tomb Raider games as well, and also Just Cause 1-3. The most valuable entries include Rise of the Tomb Raider ($29.99), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ($29.99), Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition ($19.99), Thief ($19.99), Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5, $19.99), The Turing Test ($19.99), Just Cause 3 ($19.99), Goetia ($14.99), Dungeon Siege III ($14.99), and Supreme Commander ($12.99).
The entire list of 54 games include...
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Just Cause 3
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- Tomb Raider I
- Tomb Raider II
- Tomb Raider III
- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
- Tomb Raider V Chronicles
- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
- Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Thief
- Thief: Deadly Shadows
- Thief II: The Metal Age
- Thief Gold
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Battlestations: Midway
- Project Snowblind
- Mini Ninjas
- Order of War
- Flora’s Fruit Farm
- Supreme Commander 2
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Conflict: Denied Ops
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Dungeon Siege
- Dungeon Siege II
- Dungeon Siege III
- Anachronox
- Pandemonium
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Daikatana
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Goetia
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Lara Croft GO
- The Turing Test
Hit up the bundle page on Steam and happy gaming!