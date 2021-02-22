CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdMonday, February 22, 2021, 05:42 PM EDT

Spotify HiFi Lossless Premium Music Streaming Tier Launching Later This Year

spotify unveils spotify hifi at stream on event
When it comes to music, delivering high-quality sound to your ears can make listening experience much more immersive. If you decide to stream music from Spotify, that quality can vary from song to song depending on several factors. To combat this, Spotify will begin offering Premium subscribers the option to upgrade to Spotify HiFi to listen to songs in “CD-quality, lossless audio format.”

Initially announced at Spotify’s Stream On event, the new HiFi service is a way to address the artists and fans who expressed that sound quality is important to them when listening to music. Evidently, it is “consistently one of the most requested new features by our users.” To further solidify the reasoning behind high-quality audio, Spotify secured Billie Eilish and producer FINNEAS to explain the many layers of music and things you would miss with lower quality sound. 

Though this new subscription will be a nice-to-have, it will not likely be well suited for Spotify on mobile phones over headsets or in cars. However, to appreciate the “CD-quality, lossless audio format,” Spotify will be working with some of the world’s biggest speaker manufactures to make Spotify HiFi “accessible to as many fans as possible through Spotify Connect.”

Overall, sound quality should be important to people who appreciate music, and Spotify HiFi is a great step forward for audiophiles. Sadly, we did not find out many more details at the Steam On event, but Spotify claims they will have more details to share soon. Hopefully, we will find out pricing and an official rollout plan shortly, so keep an eye on HotHardware for updates.
