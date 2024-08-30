Spotify Blames Apple For Breaking iPhone's Volume Button For Connected Devices
The workaround Spotify implemented does at least get most of the way there, which will make this change easier for users. Clicking one of the volume buttons brings up a volume slider that appears at the bottom of the screen, which will then provide full volume control. Spotify also states that it's currently collaborating with Apple to try and provide a solution that will presumably bring back volume control with the physical buttons.
This feels like another petty move as the companies have been going back and forth for years over the features Spotify can or can't include in its iOS offerings. Spotify has also been a major proponent of the European Union's Digital Markets Act, a significant thorn in Apple's side. Additionally, the streaming service has been very vocal about the way Apple treats developers when it comes to App Store fees and various other restrictions.
It's unfortunate to see that bad blood between companies as large as these two is leading to their own users being negatively affected by these kinds of design changes. At some point, this kind of behavior will backfire, and could potentially cost Apple its market leadership in the mobile space as it continues to alienate both developers and users.