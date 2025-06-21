CATEGORIES
Get Fit With Sporty Earbud Deals Up To 38% Off Bose, Anker And More

by Paul LillySaturday, June 21, 2025, 12:46 PM EDT
Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds in a charging case.
We're already a day into the summer season and you know what that means, right? Sunshine and good vibes, of course! And if you're looking to put take advantage of the good weather by getting fit without outside workouts—long walks, jogging, and so forth—then you're in luck, as we found a handful of deals on sporty earbuds to help you reach your fitness goals.

Shown above are the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, which are discounted to $159.99 at Amazon (36% off), at least for the black colorway. The Navy colorway is listed for the same price, while the white Powerbeats Pro can be had for even less—they're on sale for $154.99 at Amazon (38% off).

The hefty discount reflects that these are the last generation earbuds. Don't let that sour you, though. For sports and fitness activities, these are stellar earbuds, powered by Apple's H1 chip. Like other sporty earbuds, they have a hook that go around your ear to prevent them from falling out and being active. They're also comfortable, they sound great, and they're easy to use with physical controls.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds in a charging case.

If you want to step up to the Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds (Jet Black), they're on sale as well—$199.95 at Amazon (20% off). What's the difference? They feature a similar (albeit more compact) design with the same ear-hook mechanism, but sport a few upgrades, including a bump to Apple's H2 chip, an integrated heart rate sensor, and active noise cancellation (ANC) with transparency modes. Apple also tweaked the charging case to make it a little smaller, while adding Qi charging support.

Different color options are available for the same price too, including Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, and Quick Sand, in addition to the Jet Black model linked above.

Anker Soundcore Sport X20 earbuds on a gray gradient background.

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, Anker's Sport X20 earbuds (black) can be had for $63.99 at Amazon (20% off) right now. Anker is best known for its mobile accessories (including high-quality cables and chargers), but it also offers some audio gear through its Soundcore brand.

The Sport X20 is another set of earbuds that hook over your ears. They're extendable hooks too, so you can get the fit just right. You also get ANC with these earbuds, which is a great perk at this price point, and long battery life—Anker claims up to 12 hours in Normal mode or 48 hours if factoring in the charging case, and up to 7 hours with ANC enabled or 28 hours with the charging case.

Once again, you have a few different color options. In addition to the black with blue trim earbuds linked above, you can get these in white with gold trim or green with dark green trim for the same discounted price.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium earbuds on a gray gradient background.

Last but certainly not least, you can score the Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium earbuds for $109.99 at Best Buy (save $50), but only if you act fast. This is Best Buy's deal of the day. The caveat is that only the Steel Blue color option is available at this price.

These bone conduction earbuds hook around your ear and wrap around your head (like a headband). Unlike regular earbuds, the bone conduction design means they sit outside of your ear and deliver audio through your cheekbone. So if you don't like the feel of traditional earbuds, this is a great option. Battery life is good too, with Shokz claiming up to 10 hours of continuous music and calls.
