Sparkle's Intel Arc B580 ROC Luna GPU Breaks Cover And It Looks Stunning
Specifically, like the company's previous 'Luna' offerings, the upcoming B580 Roc Luna is a white-out version of the card, although we haven't seen a non-'Luna' version of the B580 Roc yet. Roc seems to typically be Sparkle's top-tier product, as the Arc A770 Roc was the vendor's fastest Alchemist card, and likewise the B580 Roc Luna seems to be an "OC Ultra" model, indicating a significant overclock.
How significant? To the tune of 130 MHz, which is on the order of about 5%. Users with existing Arc B580 cards can (and probably have) easily achieve such an overclock thanks to the tuning controls built right into Intel's graphics software, but it's nice to have the speed boost covered by the GPU maker's warranty.
Like most other Arc B580 graphics cards, this one wants a pair of power connectors, although it's dual 8-pins in this case despite that Sparkle only rates the board for a 210W TBP. Obviously, they're expecting tuners to get their hands on this model. The output cluster is the same as usual: three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and a single HDMI 2.1.
Videocardz, who broke the story, reports that Sparkle hasn't confirmed pricing yet, but also posits that this card will probably be north of $300. That might make it a hard sell in a world where GeForce RTX 5060 cards are also available for the same price, but Intel still has the 12GB VRAM card up its sleeve.